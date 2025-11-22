DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Linecheck - Music Meeting and Festival is back for its 9th edition. The landmark event for all the people involved in the music and cultural creative industries takes place on 21-25 November in its Milan headquarters BASE, a cultural and creative centre in
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.