Sammy Rae & The Friends

New Century
Sat, 18 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
From £24.89The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Band On The Wall presents Sammy Rae & The Friends

This is an 14+ event

Presented by Band On The Wall.

Lineup

Sammy Rae & The Friends

Venue

New Century

34 Hanover St, Manchester, M4 4AH
Doors open7:00 pm
1300 capacity

