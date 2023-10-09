Top track

Fia - Dancing Barefoot

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Fia

Grand Junction
Mon, 9 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £35.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Fia - Dancing Barefoot
Got a code?

About

The Swedish singer-songwriter brings her unique vocals and beautiful spirit-inspired melodies back to West London after a sold-out concert

Based in the countryside north of Stockholm, Fia Forsström (known mononymously as Fia) is a spiritual singer-songwri Read more

Presented by Fia Music.

Lineup

Fia

Venue

Grand Junction

Rowington Cl, London W2 5TF, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.