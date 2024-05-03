DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Rooftop! RIGHTS OF SPRING FEST: 3 DAY PASS!

Our Wicked Lady
3 May - 5 May
$57.17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
** Roof Covered and Heated when needed. Happy Hour M-F 5-8PM

DETAILS FOR ALL THREE DAYS!

Friday, May 3rd

Doors at 6PM

7:15-7:45 Iceblynk

8-8:30 t@b grrrl

8:45-9:15 AVATAREDEN

9:30-10 Wetsuit

10:15-10:45 Abbie Roper

11-11:30 Eevie Echoes & The Loca...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Our Wicked Lady.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Our Wicked Lady

153 Morgan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open5:00 pm

