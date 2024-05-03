DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
** Roof Covered and Heated when needed. Happy Hour M-F 5-8PM
DETAILS FOR ALL THREE DAYS!
Friday, May 3rd
Doors at 6PM
7:15-7:45 Iceblynk
8-8:30 t@b grrrl
8:45-9:15 AVATAREDEN
9:30-10 Wetsuit
10:15-10:45 Abbie Roper
11-11:30 Eevie Echoes & The Loca...
