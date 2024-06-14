DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

La Mosca

Miami Beach Bandshell
Fri, 14 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsMiami
From $66.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Experience the vibrant beats of Group La Mosca! Join us for a night of Latin fusion music that will have you dancing all evening. This dynamic band promises an unforgettable performance blending salsa, merengue, cumbia, and reggaeton. Don't miss out on the...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Luis Cariola Foundation
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Miami Beach Bandshell

7275 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33141, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

