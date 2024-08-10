DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Saturday 10.08 - from h00.30 to h04.30
Villa Ormond
Saturday Night After Show, the party moves into centuries-old Villa Ormond .
More info soon.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.