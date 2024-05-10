Top track

Soluna Presents DJ Habibeats

Soluna
Fri, 10 May, 11:00 pm
About DJ Habibeats

Habibi's House is a party highlighting and celebrating global sounds. Arab, African, Brazilian, Caribbean, Indian, and Latin influences meet genres like Amapiano, Afrobeats, House, Baile Funk, Bass, Dancehall, Hip-Hop, Jersey, Reggaeton, DnB, and more. Not Read more

Event information

***Limited Tickets Available ***

F﻿OR BOTTLE SERVICE & SUPPER CLUB EXPERIENCE - Email us at meet@solunatoronto.com

------------------------------

DJ HABIBEATS

Support by:

MILI - KILL THEM WITH COLOUR

21+ event :: Dress Code in Effect

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Soluna.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DJ Habibeats

Venue

Soluna

314 Queen Street West, Toronto, Ontario M5V 2A2, Canada
Doors open11:00 pm

