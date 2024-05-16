Top track

Serge Devant - Take Me With You

IT by Framework ft. Serge Devant

The Spotlight
Thu, 16 May, 10:00 pm
PartyLos Angeles
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

RSVPing for this event does not guarantee admission, entry is strictly at venue and door personnel's discretion.

Dress Code: https://thespotlight.la/dress-code/

For table reservations, please email reservations@thespotlight.la

Every Thursday at 10 O’Clo...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by The Spotlight LA
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Serge Devant

Venue

The Spotlight

1601 North Cahuenga Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90028, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

