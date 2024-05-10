DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lee Michael Stevens w/ Romeo & Internet + The Vanabond at The Gunners - FREE SHOW

The Gunners Pub
Fri, 10 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
LEE MICHAEL STEVENS – Independent Award Winning Solo Artist/Singer-Songwriter based in Hornsey, North London UK. Best known as the Lead Singer/Rhythm Guitarist of The Swagger. New sound combines a flavour of Indie-Alternative with a fusion of Country-Folk....

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lee Michael Stevens

204 Blackstock Rd, London N5 1EN, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

