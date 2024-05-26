DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

WICKED PARADISE - MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND POOL PARTY

Vista Rooftop at the SLS Hotel
Sun, 26 May, 1:00 pm
PartyLos Angeles
$12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Get ready for a summer splash with WICKED PARADISE & ABOVE THE CLOUDS! They're back to ignite the season with an epic pool party on the newly revamped deck at SLS Beverly Hills. We're keeping the special guests under wraps for now, so stay tuned.   1-7pm |...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Wicked Paradise
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Vista Rooftop at the SLS Hotel

465 La Cienega Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048, USA
Open in maps
Doors open1:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.