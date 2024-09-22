DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Big Freshers Icebreaker - London - 15th Anniversary!

Scala
Sun, 22 Sept, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
£16.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The Big Freshers Icebreaker - London - 15th Anniversary!

The Big Freshers Icebreaker Tour - Officially The UK'S Biggest Freshers Tour!!

Welcome to the biggest, craziest, most talked about event of your freshers week.

SOLD OUT EVERY YEAR SINCE 2009!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Big Freshers
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Doors open10:00 pm
800 capacity
