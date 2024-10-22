Top track

Martin Hayes - Peggy's Dream

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Martin Hayes

Union Chapel
Tue, 22 Oct, 6:30 pm
GigsLondon
£27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Martin Hayes - Peggy's Dream
Got a code?

About

Praised by the Irish Times as a musician with an “insatiable appetite for adventure”, the Irish fiddler is founder of the musical supergroup The Gloaming, as well as The Common Ground Ensemble, and the Martin Hayes Quartet. He is Artistic Director of Maste...

Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult
Presented by Serious.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Martin Hayes

Venue

Union Chapel

Compton Terrace, London N1 2UN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm
900 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.