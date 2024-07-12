Top track

KOYO, ONE STEP CLOSER, ANXIOUS at The Santa Cruz Vets Hall

SANTA CRUZ VETS HALL
Fri, 12 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsSanta Cruz
$28.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Hard Times presents

Friday July 12, 2024

KOYO

ONE STEP CLOSER

ANXIOUS

PRIZE HORSE

@ THE VETS HALL

846 Front St, Santa Cruz, CA 95060

Show 8:00 Doors 7:00

All Ages

$25 advance, $35 at door

This is an All Ages event
Presented by The Hard Times
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Prize Horse, ONE STEP CLOSER, Koyo

Venue

SANTA CRUZ VETS HALL

846 Front Street, Santa Cruz, California 95060, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

