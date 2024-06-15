DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Has It Come To This?: Matt 'Jam' Lamont

Queen Of Hoxton
Sat, 15 Jun, 8:00 pm
DJLondon
From £6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

“Has it Come to This” makes a return to Queen of Hoxton bringing you the smoothest 2-step anthems and the filthiest garage bangers!

Garage legend and one half of Tuff Jam; Matt Jam Lamont joins us for a night ‘loaded’ with old-school classics and undergro...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Queen of Hoxton.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Matt 'Jam' Lamont

Venue

Queen Of Hoxton

1 Curtain Rd, London EC2A 3JX
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
500 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.