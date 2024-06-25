DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Mavis Staples is an indisputable civil rights icon. Since performing as part of her family band The Staples Singers in the ’60s, this matriarch’s powerful voice has blessed both Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage and John F Kennedy’s inauguration.
MAVIS STAPLES - in concert
+ support: JON MUQ
Hailed by NPR as “one of America’s defining voices of freedom and peace,” Mavis Staples is the kind of once-in-a-generation artist whose impact on music and culture would be difficult to overstate.
She’s bo...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.