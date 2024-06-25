Top track

Mavis Staples - You Are Not Alone

Mavis Staples

Union Chapel
Tue, 25 Jun, 7:00 pm
About Mavis Staples

Mavis Staples is an indisputable civil rights icon. Since performing as part of her family band The Staples Singers in the ’60s, this matriarch’s powerful voice has blessed both Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage and John F Kennedy’s inauguration.

Event information

MAVIS STAPLES - in concert

+ support: JON MUQ

Hailed by NPR as “one of America’s defining voices of freedom and peace,” Mavis Staples is the kind of once-in-a-generation artist whose impact on music and culture would be difficult to overstate.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by AGMP.
Lineup

Venue

Union Chapel

Compton Terrace, London N1 2UN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
900 capacity
Accessibility information

