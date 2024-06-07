DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
TDB Presents: IDK Just Come
Friday 07/06/24 20:00 - 22:00
DREAM BAGS JAGUAR SHOES
So at what point did we all decide that we were only gonna go to a party because we knew the name of the DJ?
Didn't this whole thing start out with some random person spi...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.