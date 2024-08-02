Top track

86TVs: Live + Signing

Resident Music
Fri, 2 Aug, 6:30 pm
GigsBrighton and Hove
About

Consisting of Maccabees alumni Hugo & Felix White, their brother Will & Jamie Morrison (Stereophonics), 86TVs unleash their debut album & are pulling out all the stops to make it a very special occasion...

Join us for a release day acoustic instore show+...

All ages
Presented by Resident Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

86TVs

Venue

Resident Music

28 Kensington Gardens, Brighton, BN1 4AL, United Kingdom
Doors open6:15 pm
180 capacity

