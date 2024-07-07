Top track

Dead Heat - The Fall

Dead Heat

New Cross Inn
Sun, 7 Jul, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£22

About

THE REAL LIFE SUMMER JAM 2024

Featuring:

Dead Heat

Nardcore on Triple-B. Crossover jams for the mosherz.

https://www.instagram.com/deadheat805/

https://linktr.ee/Deadheat805

Killing Me Softly

Leeds metalcore on TCS

https://www.instagram.com/killing...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Real Life.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

No Relief, Killing Me Softly, Dead Heat

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

