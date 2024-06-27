DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Zoe Brownstone: A Bite of Yours (Work in Progress)

The Bill Murray
Thu, 27 Jun, 9:45 pm
ComedyLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Zoe Brownstone has been performing stand-up since before dating apps existed, and yet still does not know how love works if you can even believe it! That's not the whole truth. In fact she is quite certain that she's unlocked several mysteries of the heart...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Zoe Brownstone

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open9:15 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.