Top track

Kali Malone - All Life Long (for voice)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Kali Malone - All Life Long - Organ/Brass/Choir

St Martin In The Fields
Fri, 6 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£34The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Kali Malone - All Life Long (for voice)
Got a code?

About Kali Malone

Kali Malone composes and performs with a clarity of vision. Her music is patient and focused, built on a foundation of evolving harmonic cycles that draw out latent emotional resonances; letting go of expectations of duration and breadth offers a space for Read more

Event information

Baba Yaga's Hut Presents:

Kali Malone - All Life Long - Organ / Brass / Choir

£34 (incl. fees) - St Martin in the Fields - September 6th 2024

Kali Malone presents All Life Long, music from her critically acclaimed album for pipe organ, choir and brass q...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Baba Yaga's Hut.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kali Malone, Baba Yaga's Hut

Venue

St Martin In The Fields

Trafalgar Square, Trafalgar Sq, London, England WC2N 5DP, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.