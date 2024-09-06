DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Kali Malone composes and performs with a clarity of vision. Her music is patient and focused, built on a foundation of evolving harmonic cycles that draw out latent emotional resonances; letting go of expectations of duration and breadth offers a space for
Read more
Baba Yaga's Hut Presents:
Kali Malone - All Life Long - Organ / Brass / Choir
£34 (incl. fees) - St Martin in the Fields - September 6th 2024
Kali Malone presents All Life Long, music from her critically acclaimed album for pipe organ, choir and brass q...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.