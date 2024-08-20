Top track

Savanna Leigh with Special Guests

Analog at Hutton Hotel
Tue, 20 Aug, 7:30 pm
GigsNashville
About

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Savanna Leigh perfects her singularly vulnerable yet

empowered, relatable voice. on her upcoming EP "reminders of you" set to release on Aug 20. The 23-year-old’s songcraft and lyricism resonates among her peers and beyon...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Colt Classic Presents.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Analog at Hutton Hotel

1808 West End Avenue, Nashville, Tennessee 37203, United States
Doors open6:30 pm

