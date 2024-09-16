Top track

I Wanna Prove to You

The Lemon Twigs

Bataclan
Mon, 16 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€32.86The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

I Wanna Prove to You
About The Lemon Twigs

As theatrical as they are referential, The Lemon Twigs are indie rock brother duo Brian and Michael D’Addario. Based in Long Island, the pair’s vintage sound (and look) takes cues from the baroque rock, glam rock and power pop of the ’60s and ’70s. On 2020 Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

The Lemon Twigs, l’un des groupes les plus virtuoses et prolifiques de ces dernières années, sera de nouveau sous le feu des projecteurs de l’indie rock ce vendredi 03 mai avec la sortie de l’album, "A Dream is All We Know" (via Captured Tracks et Modulor)...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 14 ans.
Présenté par RADICAL PRODUCTION.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Lemon Twigs

Venue

Bataclan

50 Boulevard Voltaire, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

