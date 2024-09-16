DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
As theatrical as they are referential, The Lemon Twigs are indie rock brother duo Brian and Michael D’Addario. Based in Long Island, the pair’s vintage sound (and look) takes cues from the baroque rock, glam rock and power pop of the ’60s and ’70s. On 2020
Read more
The Lemon Twigs, l’un des groupes les plus virtuoses et prolifiques de ces dernières années, sera de nouveau sous le feu des projecteurs de l’indie rock ce vendredi 03 mai avec la sortie de l’album, "A Dream is All We Know" (via Captured Tracks et Modulor)...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.