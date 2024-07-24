Top track

Menq - Nick Warren & Nicolas Rada Remix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts.

The Soundgarden

Cova Santa Ibiza
Wed, 24 Jul, 7:00 pm
PartyIbiza
From €33

About

The Soundgarden returns to Cova Santa! Join us for an unforgettable day-to-night annual get-together on the magical hills of Ibiza.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Cova Santa.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Nick Warren

Venue

Cova Santa Ibiza

Ctra. San Jose, 07800 Ibiza, Islas Baleares, Spain
Doors open7:00 pm

