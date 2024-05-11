DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Journeying into modern funk, jazz & Latin infused beats, soulful house & dance, disco...from across the globe.
With rotating residents:
Optimus Funk
Ben Waist
& special guests!
This month, they'll be joined by special guest Lee Kirk Fagan aka LFK (Thr...
