Top track

Marina Sena - Voltei Pra Mim

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Marina Sena

Le Poisson Rouge
Sun, 27 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$38.94The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Marina Sena - Voltei Pra Mim
Got a code?

About

Marina Sena - presented by Boom Collective - Live at LPR on October 27th, 2024

Proof of vax is NOT required for this event

7:00 PM doors | 8:00 PM show (all ages)

More shows at http://LPR.com

Sign up for our newsletter at http://bit.ly/LPR-newsletter...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Boom Collective
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 12 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Marina Sena

Venue

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.