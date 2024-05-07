Top track

Kean Kavanagh [Live] + Rua Rí

The George Tavern
Tue, 7 May, 7:00 pm
£11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Soft Boy Records co-founder, Kean Kavanagh will perform live with his band The Wrestlers at The George Tavern joined by incredible Irish newcomer Rua Rí

Limited tickets available, £10+ Booking Fee's - get yours now!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by SOFT BOY RECORDS
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kean Kavanagh

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

