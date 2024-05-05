DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Always Inside: Bank Holiday Takeover

Prince of Peckham
Sun, 5 May, 9:00 pm
DJLondon
£11.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Alwaysinside are back at Prince of Peckham for their 3rd Bank Holiday Takeover to turn the venue upside down. Expect a jam pack like up of Alwaysinside residents and friends of the brand to make sure the energy is high whilst we're live INSIDE!

If you've...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Prince of Peckham & Always Inside Group
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Prince of Peckham

1 Clayton Rd, Peckham, London SE15 5JA, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

