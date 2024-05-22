DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Prowl
Primal bludgeonings from Montreal. First time in the UK. Demonic thrashing hardcore to knock someone out to.
Nerve Agent
Crossover hardcore with past members of Drawn In, Hollow Bone...
