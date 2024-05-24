Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Playin’Paris : Dj Babu, Dj Pone, DJ Andria + DJ Contest

La Place
Fri, 24 May, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Pour la grande soirée de Playin'Paris dédiée au Deejaying, La Place laissera les commandes à des DJs iconiques : DJ Babu, grande figure internationale de la discipline au sein du groupe Beat Junkies et membre de Dilated Peoples mais aussi DJ Pone, acteur e...

Tout public
Présenté par La Place.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

La Place

10 Passage de la Canopée, 75001 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

