DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Pour la grande soirée de Playin'Paris dédiée au Deejaying, La Place laissera les commandes à des DJs iconiques : DJ Babu, grande figure internationale de la discipline au sein du groupe Beat Junkies et membre de Dilated Peoples mais aussi DJ Pone, acteur e...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.