Goat Girl

Point Ephémère
Tue, 8 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€21.28

About Goat Girl

Goat Girl were part of the pack of miscreants that had Brixton’s Windmill pub pulsating into the early hours back in 2016. Coming up with Shame and black midi, Goat Girl’s first album reflected the pub they called home: visceral, angst-ridden and nihilisti Read more

Event information

GOAT GIRL

Goat Girl sera en concert le 08 octobre 2024 à Point Éphémère (Paris) ! Le trio londonien défendra sur scène l'ambitieux "Below the Waste" (sortie prévue le 07/06), un album s'annonçant comme son travail sonore et musical le plus abouti à ce jou...

Présenté par POINT EPHEMERE.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Goat Girl

Venue

Point Ephémère

200 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris-10E-Arrondissement, France
Doors open8:00 pm

