Black Garden Flash Day

Communale Saint-Ouen
Sun, 5 May, 11:00 am
ArtParis
€6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Black Garden Flash Day : la seconde édition de l’événement débarque à Saint-Ouen !

Le 5 mai 2024, le Black Garden Flash Day revient en force et s'installe au Communale Saint-Ouen. Préparez-vous à une journée vibrante dédiée à l'art du tatouage.

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Clear Waters Productions.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Communale Saint-Ouen

10 bis rue de l'hippodrome 93400 Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 am

