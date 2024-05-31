Top track

Muscle Beach - Mine Eyes

Muscle Beach, Nicki Chen, Fujioka + Myers

2220 Arts + Archives
Fri, 31 May, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

pehrspace presents a night of improvisation and experimental rock with Muscle Beach. A solo set by violist Nicki Chen and a duo collaboration by multi-instrumentalist Dylan Fujioka and Laena Myers open the night.

This is an age 21+ event
Presented by pehrspace.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dylan Fujioka, Laena Myers

Venue

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

