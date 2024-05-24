DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Loose Fit 90's Disco | London

Signature Brew Haggerston
Fri, 24 May, 7:00 pm
DJLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Loose Fit 90's Disco

ANY music genre as long as it was produced between 1989-1999

*GRUNGE*RAVE*HIPHOP*BRITPOP*POP*BIGBEAT*

Featuring DJ's Deano Spagnetti + Rowena Alice

90s Quiz

Vintage Visuals

Retro Console Games SEGA/SNES

Friday 24th May 2024...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Signature Brew.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Signature Brew Haggerston

340 Acton Mews, London E8 4EA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity
Accessibility information

