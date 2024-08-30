DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Brixton Soul Shake

Hootananny Brixton
Fri, 30 Aug, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Calling all Soul Sisters & Sould Brothers!

Join us for a night of Soulful Vibes, Funky Grooves and Smooth Melodies. Guaranteed to hear irresistible beats that will transport you back to the golden era of music!

LINE UP

FAITHFUL BROTHERS - RARE UK SHOW...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hootananny Brixton.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Faithful Brothers, Men of North Country

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open9:00 pm
Accessibility information

