Gladrags: Notts Trans Pride Afterparty

Rough Trade Nottingham
Sat, 15 Jun, 8:00 pm
PartyNottingham
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Gladrags are honoured to be hosting the official afterparty for the first ever Notts Trans Pride!

We have been working with the committee and Notts Trans Hub to bring you a celebration to remember featuring LIVE MUSIC, DRAG SHOW & DJs to keep you dancing...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gladrags.
Venue

Rough Trade Nottingham

5 Broad St, Nottingham NG1 3AJ, UK
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

