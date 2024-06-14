Top track

Fast Life

Sights and Sounds

The Chocolate Factory
Fri, 14 Jun, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
From $39.48The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join us as we take over our favorite Brooklyn warehouse for a night of sophisticated sounds, captivating art, and a multi-sensory immersive experience.

Event Details

Sights and Sounds is a visual and auditory event series merging art and music to create...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Sights & Sounds.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Paluma Sound, Shaolin Cowboy, sunflwr and 1 more

Venue

The Chocolate Factory

70 Scott Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

