DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Summer Time Fine! It's finally summer and we can't wait to party outdoors. Join us at XOYO's The Yard for some RnB under the sun!
Sunday 2nd June Doors open 5pm, Last Entry 7pm, Curfew 11pm. Live & Direct from XOYO Birmingham.
The hottest link up since D...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.