Buzz Booster : Dayarga, JaySoCold, Sheng et $KI

La Place
Fri, 17 May, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€8
Après 3 concerts de sélections, nous retrouverons le 17 mai sur la scène de La Place : Dayarga, JaySoCold, Sheng et $KI pour la finale francilienne du dispositif Buzz Booster !

Une soirée présentée par Le Boug Arknow, co-fondateur de Paroles Véritables et...

Sheng

La Place

10 Passage de la Canopée, 75001 Paris, France
7:30 pm

