FRANCIS MERCIER PRESENTS: DEEP ROOT TRIBE

Cova Santa Ibiza
Thu, 15 Aug, 7:00 pm
Haitian DJ and producer Francis Mercier has been shaping the house music landscape with a culturally and ethnically rich sound that melds lively and worldly elements. He does so by carrying on his mission to bring together sounds and artists from all corne Read more

Francis Mercier brings Deep Root Tribe to the magical Cova Santa for two exclusive dates.

Thursday, July 11th for his Birthday Weekend Celebration & Thursday, August 15th.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Cova Santa.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Francis Mercier

Cova Santa Ibiza

Ctra. San Jose, 07800 Ibiza, Islas Baleares, Spain
