DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Overkast Marathon vol2 Night Time

Kindergarten
Sat, 22 Jun, 11:45 pm
DJBologna
€8

About

📌 Kindergarten, via Calzoni 6/H

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Kinder SRL.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Sator, Claudia Sapienza, kytrame and 2 more

Venue

Kindergarten

Via Alfredo Calzoni 6, 40128 Bologna Bologna, Italy
Doors open11:45 pm

