Jasper Bones w/ Los Shadows + Cold Cut

The Paramount
Sat, 22 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$18.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Musty Fishbowl Presents: Jasper Bones

Special guests: Los Shadows, Cold Cut, DJ Loser Lemon

all ages | 8pm

All ages
Presented by Musty Fishbowl
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jasper Bones, Los Shadows, Cold Cut

Venue

The Paramount

2708 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

