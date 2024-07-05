Top track

Artful Dodger - Re-Rewind - Radio Edit

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Never Gonna Let You Go w/ Artful Dodger

The Lido
Fri, 5 Jul, 10:00 pm
GigsMargate
£11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Artful Dodger - Re-Rewind - Radio Edit
Got a code?

About

Old Skool Garage/ Hip Hop & RnB ALL NIGHT. With Special Guests Artful Dodger!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Bakery Boy Music
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Artful Dodger

Venue

The Lido

Ethelbert Terrace, Margate, Kent, CT9 1RX
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.