Concentrico Festival - Viva Garibaldi

Parco della Cappuccina - Arena
Sun, 16 Jun, 9:00 pm
TheatreCarpi
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Viva Garibaldi - La storia d'Italia come non ve l'ha mai raccontata nessuno...

Teatro di narrazione, teatro musicale e teatro d’attore. L’Italia è il paese più bello del mondo e in ogni città c’è una strada dedicata a Giuseppe Garibaldi, vie intitolate ai...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Associazione Culturale AppenAppena APS.

Parco della Cappuccina - Arena

Viale Dei Cipressi, 41012 Carpi Modena, Italy
Doors open8:45 pm

