Top track

La Rosa - Born to Win

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

La Rosa

La Boule Noire
Thu, 27 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€18.13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

La Rosa - Born to Win
Got a code?

About

General Pop, Team Nowhere Records et Playground Love présentent

La Rosa en concert le 27 juin 2024 à La Boule Noire !

Dans le bouillonnement musical de la Gen Z, éclot une figure fascinante : Pacôme, jeune prodige de la scène pop né en 2001. Avec...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par Super!.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.