Letz Zep

New Cross Inn
Sat, 28 Dec, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50

About Letz Zep

Not every tribute act has received direct praise from the artist they honour, but Letz Zep have: Robert Plant once told Q the resemblance between them was “spooky”, and Jimmy Page told the band they embodied the spirit of Led Zeppelin in their performances Read more

Event information

Letz Zep

''I walked in, I saw me'' - Robert Plant

''[They] have captured the spirit of Led Zeppelin concerts...very, very good'' - Jimmy Page

Letz Zep are not an exercise in nostalgia but a heart rendering cry against complacency and forgetfulness. Fa...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Safe As Milk Promotions and New Cross Live.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Letz Zep

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

