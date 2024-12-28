DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Not every tribute act has received direct praise from the artist they honour, but Letz Zep have: Robert Plant once told Q the resemblance between them was “spooky”, and Jimmy Page told the band they embodied the spirit of Led Zeppelin in their performances
Letz Zep
''I walked in, I saw me'' - Robert Plant
''[They] have captured the spirit of Led Zeppelin concerts...very, very good'' - Jimmy Page
Letz Zep are not an exercise in nostalgia but a heart rendering cry against complacency and forgetfulness. Fa...
