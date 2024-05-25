DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Problems + Julia Pierce + Flesh Produce

Nublu Classic
Sat, 25 May, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

House of Feelings Presents: Problem Release Show

Problems + Julia Pierce x Dethrok + Flesh Produce

tix $15 at door

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Nublu.
Venue

Nublu Classic

62 Avenue C, New York City, New York 10009, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

