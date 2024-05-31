Top track

Arooj Aftab - Raat Ki Rani

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Arooj Aftab Performance + Signing

Rough Trade NYC
Fri, 31 May, 6:00 pm
GigsNew York
From $19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Arooj Aftab - Raat Ki Rani
Got a code?

About Arooj Aftab

Transformative may not be an urgent enough word to describe the multi-hyphenate creative

Arooj Aftab. Rooted to a constellation of unmappable margins and elegant refusals, she lithely

moves against the weight of time and convention, honoring multiple tra Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Arooj Aftab will be appearing in person at Rough Trade NYC on Friday, May 31st at 6pm, for a live performance and signing store-purchased copies of her new album Night Reign, out 5/31 on Verve.

  • Please bring your smartphone with you to display the ticket...
All ages
Presented by Rough Trade NYC.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Arooj Aftab

Venue

Rough Trade NYC

30 Rockefeller Plaza (6th Avenue, btw 49 & 50 St), New York, NY 10112, USA
Open in maps
Doors open5:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.