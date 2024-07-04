DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Blind test géant Philippe Maurice & Capitaine

Blonde Venus
Thu, 4 Jul, 8:30 pm
PartyBordeaux
€8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Ça devient la tradition de l'été ! Après déjà 2 éditions géantes en plein air pendant lesquels vous étiez plus de 450 sur nos terrasses, Philippe Maurice & Capitaine reviennent sur la scène extérieure du bal monté pour un blind test XXL sous les étoiles. L...

Tout public
Présenté par BLONDE VENUS.
Lineup

Venue

Blonde Venus

Cr Henri Brunet, 33300 Bordeaux, France
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

