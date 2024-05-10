DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

BK loves UKG (DJ Party)

Our Wicked Lady
Fri, 10 May, 11:00 pm
DJNew York
From Free
About

Brooklyn Loves UK Garage is back for another night of UKG goodness, featuring a new line up of local DJs. Your trusted MC Lord of Ciphers will be returning on the mic.

11 - 3

Free all night. See you all there.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Our Wicked Lady LLC.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Our Wicked Lady

153 Morgan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

