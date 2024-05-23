DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mattstagraham Tour Kickoff!

Club Congress
Thu, 23 May, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
$19.06
About

Thursday May 23rd

The Sonic Adventour Kickoff w/ Annie Jump Cannon

7pm

$15

All ages
Presented by Best Life Presents
Lineup

Venue

Club Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

